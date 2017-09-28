Randolph County middle school student accused of assaulting deputies

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County middle school student is accused of assaulting deputies, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies went to Southeastern Randolph Middle School in Ramseur to investigate an assault that allegedly happened on Monday.

The investigation resulted in a juvenile petition for assault inflicting serious injury. Due to previous law enforcement contact with the student, additional deputies were called.

According to the release, the juvenile assaulted and resisting the deputies and additional petitions were obtained for disorderly conduct, resist/obstruct/delay an officer, and felony assault on law enforcement officer.

The student has an Oct. 2 court date.