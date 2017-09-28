Mount Airy man allegedly shoots woman and her son

Mount Airy, N.C. — A 34-year-old Mount Airy man was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting a woman and her son.

At about 1 a.m., deputies were called to a domestic dispute at 170 Long St. in Mount Airy.

As officers were responding, the caller said a man was armed with a handgun and had shot her son. She then said the suspect shot her. When deputies arrived on the scene they were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Surry County Emergency Medical Services administered medical treatment to two victims with gunshot wounds. The female caller was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and a male victim was taken to Northern Surry Hospital of Surry County then later transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Also located at the scene was a 2004 Mercedes M350 that was reported stolen from Richmond Virginia.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been requested to assist in the investigation. Mount Airy Police Department, North Carolina Highway Patrol, and Franklin Fire Department also assisted.

Chad Delano Rose of 170 Long St. in Mount Airy has been charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill; one count felony possession of a stolen vehicle; and one count of felony assault on medical personnel.