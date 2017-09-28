× Man accused of intentionally setting fire to Burlington apartment

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man admitted to intentionally setting fire to an apartment in Burlington Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release.

At about 12:50 p.m., the Burlington Fire Department responded to a fire at 710 Maryland Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming from a duplex building.

Willie Lee Harris Jr., of the same address, admitted to setting the fire.

Following an investigation, detectives concluded the fire was intentionally set.

Charges have not been formally filed but are pending, the release says.

No injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated to be $25,000.