Julia Louis-Dreyfus diagnosed with breast cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, best known for her role as Elaine Benes in “Seinfeld,” has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She posted about the diagnosis on social media Thursday afternoon.

The post read, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.”

The news comes on the heels of what has been a triumphant year for Louis-Dreyfus.

At the recently held Emmy Awards, she broke the record for the most Emmys won by a performer for a single role, after snagging her sixth consecutive win for lead actress in a comedy for her work on HBO’s “Veep.”

It was her seventh statue in that category overall as she had previously won in 2006 for “The New Adventures of Old Christine.”

HBO released a statement on the diagnosis to The Hollywood Reporter: “It had no bearing in the decision to renew “Veep” for a final season. The writers will continue prepping as business as usual, and HBO will adjust the production schedule as needed. Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time. We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep'”

Last month, Louis-Dreyfus talked to Shape magazine about her healthy lifestyle and diet.

“I love vegetables. I should be a vegetarian, and I feel guilty saying I’m not,” she said. “But I like meat and chicken. So I buy organic foods whenever they’re available and shop at my local farmers market whenever I can. There’s something cozy about it.