× ‘I don’t have an ounce of guilt’: Police say woman laced a baby bottle with pills to kill her niece

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – A 19-year-old woman in Indiana is accused of lacing a baby bottle with pills to try to kill her niece.

The Journal Gazette reported that Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda faces charges of attempted murder in connection to the incident.

“I’m gonna crush up some of these pills since she decided they can stay longer and kill their baby,” the suspect allegedly wrote in a text message to her boyfriend.

The suspect’s alleged plan was to crush Excedrin tablets and put the powder into a bottle in the refrigerator, where the baby’s mother kept breast milk.

“I put the stuff in a made bottle in the fridge,” she wrote. “Yeah I thought it was funny that I don’t have an ounce of guilt.”

The suspect has been jailed under a $50,000 bond.