Funeral director allegedly took photos of corpses to ‘gross out’ friends

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania funeral director is accused of taking photos of dead bodies to show to friends and family.

Angeliegha Stewart is the funeral director at Lanterman and Allen Funeral Home in East Stroudsburg, WNEP reports.

According to detectives with the Monroe County District Attorney's Office, Stewart took cell phone pictures of dead bodies that the funeral home was preparing for burial, and showed them to friends.

One photo allegedly showed a corpse whose organs had been removed. Another showed a body covered in maggots.

Detectives say Stewart admitted to showing the pictures to people to “gross them out."

“My mother passed away some time ago and you think that somebody's actually taking pictures of a dead corpse, showing to friends as a prank, I think that's very insensitive,” said Gordon Palmer.

She is charged with abuse of corpse and harassment among other charges.