Florida man allegedly kills 6-month-old daughter, blames ‘stress’ from Hurricane Irma

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 22-year-old Florida man suspected of killing his 6-month-old daughter said he did it due to the “stress” of being without power from Hurricane Irma.

Dekari Castell admitted to hitting his daughter twice in the head with an open hand on Sept. 13, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The girl, named Kali, was taken to the hospital and died on Sept. 14.

Castell told police he was “highly stressed” after being without power during Hurricane Irma and that his daughter would not stop crying. He initially told officers he dropped Kali on accident before admitting to fatally hitting her.

In 2016, Castell was investigated following accusations that he broke his 4-week-old son’s femur.

Additional charges could be filed, police say.