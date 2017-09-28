Deshaun Watson donates first NFL game check to Houston flood victims

"If you can, you must."@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017

HOUSTON – Texans quarterback Deshawn Watson donated his first NFL game check to Houston flooding victims.

A video posted to the Houston Texans Twitter page showed Watson donating his check to some NRG Stadium cafeteria employees.

“I’m excited to do a little surprise for the cafeteria ladies that’s been helpful for all us,” Watson said in a video on Twitter.

Watson was picked 12th overall in the NFL draft earlier this year and played college football at Clemon.

“For what ya’ll do for us every day, and never complain, I really appreciate y’all,” said Watson. “I wanted to give my first game check to y’all to help y’all out in some type of way.”