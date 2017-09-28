Baby injured after left in care of strangers in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Four people are facing child abuse charges after the parents of a 4-month-old allegedly left the baby in the care of strangers, according to a news release from High Point police.

Officers came to the InTown Suites, located at 2860 N. Main St., at about 7 a.m. after receiving a request for a welfare check on an infant.

The caller, a concerned family member, told police she received a text message that the baby had fallen off the bed and busted its eye while being watched by a stranger.

Responding officers determined the child had sustained injuries that required medical treatment.

High Point police said the mother and father, 25-year-old Jordan A. Myrick and 27-year-old Archie T. Turner, left the hotel room and left their child in the custody of two strangers, 58-year-old Michael A. Baldwin and 57-year-old Evelyn D. Thompson.

All four have been charged with misdemeanor child abuse/neglect and are confined in the Guilford County Jail under $10,000 secured bonds.

Det. Hosier described the room as “very disheveled and unsanitary and unsuitable living conditions for an infant child.”

Hosier also said “ultimately the parents of a child are primarily responsible for its safety and needs, that includes, housing, supervision, and safety. When there is a deficit in these basic needs anyone involved will be held accountable.”

The infant was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital with injuries to his left eye, lips and various bruises on his body.

The Department of Social Services was contacted by investigators and has also opened an investigation into this incident. Upon completion of medical treatment, Social Services will determine where the child will be placed.

At this point, High Point police detectives consider this an ongoing and active investigation and have not ruled out the possibility of additional charges.