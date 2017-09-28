All-inclusive playground being built at King park, public’s help needed

KING, N.C. — The building blitz of an all-inclusive playground, two years in the making, is now underway at Recreation Acres Park. The large-scale all-inclusive playground is a first for the Piedmont Triad with more than two dozen components for children with special needs.

“It’s a place where my son and his siblings can finally play together,” said Lindsay Bloodworth. Her 8-year-old son Lucas has HSP3A and depends on a wheelchair. “This is life-changing.”

The playground is not being built by any municipality, instead, by people from across the region. In 2015, a group of residents started the nonprofit MADIK to raise more than $400,000 for the state of the art playground. Funding came from local and state dollars, many local fundraisers and the selling sponsorship of elements on the playground. The playground is being built on land donated by the City of King.

The big price tag comes due to lots of special equipment and safety measures for children with special needs. Some of the features include a wheelchair swing, therapeutic swing, a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round, entrance ramps and a number of sensory items for children with autism.

Nearly 200 volunteers have showed up to help since the playground build week started on Tuesday.

Build week continues through Sunday, Oct. 1. MADIK is looking for more volunteers for three separate shifts each day. Volunteers are encouraged to show up anytime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

After the build week, it will take a few additional weeks of installing the playground turf, a concrete picnic area, and entrance and landscaping before the playground will officially open. They will sell honorary bricks and pickets up until the last day of the build and install in the following weeks.

If you would like to purchase a paver or sign up to volunteer, click here, or call (336) 608-0555.

Childcare will be provided for certain shifts but you have to sign up in advance for the service.