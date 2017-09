Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Michelle Murray Garcia, a senior volleyball player at Winston-Salem State, is from Puerto Rico.

Her family lost everything in Hurricane Maria.

Her team and the school are trying to help with a drive at an upcoming game to collect supplies the family might need.

It is a very emotional time for Michelle, but her teammates helped her through it and everyone in her family is OK after the storm.