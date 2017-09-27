× Woman killed in crash on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro was ejected

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified the woman killed in a crash on West Wendover Avenue Friday evening, according to a press release.

The crash happened at 7:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue near West Market Street. Sheila Nickerson Brown, 53, was the front seat passenger in a car driven by 35-year-old Kamero Bradshaw when he crashed into the center guardrail several times.

Brown, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bradshaw attempted to leave the scene but was unable to do so, according to a police press release.

Bradshaw has been charged with DWI, felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit and run, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving and other traffic charges.

He is currently being held under a $100,200 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.