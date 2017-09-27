Woman dies of flesh-eating bacteria after coming in contact with Hurricane Harvey floodwaters

HOUSTON — A woman died earlier this month from a flesh-eating bacteria after coming in contact with floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey, KHOU reports.

Autopsy results confirmed that 77-year-old Nancy Reed died on Sept. 15 from necrotizing faciitis, more commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria.

The Harris County Institute for Forensic Science confirmed to KHOU that Reed came into contact with the bacteria in the floodwaters.

Reed was well-liked in her community. Those who knew her told KHOU she was an avid donor and longtime volunteer, both with her church and several nonprofit organizations.

Necrotizing faciitis is rare but, if contracted, if can be deadly in a very short amount of time, according to the CDC.

The CDC says since 2010, approximately 700 to 1,100 cases occur each year in the United States.