Using art to help victims of domestic violence in Kernersville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A local business is using art to help victims of domestic violence.

Christine Federico, the owner of Eclection on North Main Street started the campaign “Take a Seat for Chairity.”

Thirty-three artists paint or repurpose 33 chairs that are placed at different businesses throughout the town.

The chairs will be auctioned on Sept. 30 with proceeds going to Next Step Ministries which helps victims of domestic violence.

"Some guests might need help finding housing, some need help getting a restraining order," said Monique Farrell, executive director of Next Step Ministries.

Farrell says the shelter is always at capacity, often putting a strain on resources.

"All of our rooms are taken,” she said. “We have taken in as many people as we can right now."

"Clean towels, clean sheets, toiletries," Farrell said listing some of the items the nonprofit provides for free to shelter guests. "There's always a strain."

When Federico found out about the nonprofit’s need, she wanted to take things a step further.

"They were asking for supplies like paper towels, tissues and those kinds of things,” Federico said. “We'll, we can do more than that."

The campaign is in its third year.

Last year, the campaign raised $4,000.

Next Step Ministries says anyone who needs help can call their 24-hour hotline at (336) 413-5858.