Teen charged in string of Greensboro convenience store robberies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 16-year-old was taken in to custody at his home earlier today and arrested for his alleged involvement in robberies of three convenience stores earlier this month, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Christopher Ostos Adon was taken into custody without incident at a home on Everitt Street at about 12 p.m. Wednesday by the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

He is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery for demanding and receiving cash from the following locations:

John’s Curb Mart at 2000 E. Market St. on Sept. 12

Franklin Mart at 205 Franklin Blvd. on Sept. 13

The Grab-N-Go at 2209 E. Bessemer Ave. on Sept. 14

Adon is currently confined in the Guilford County Jail under a $300,000 secured bond.