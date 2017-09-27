Swimmers forced out of water after shark seen 15 yards offshore in North Myrtle Beach

GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 19: A Great White Shark is attracted by a lure on the 'Shark Lady Adventure Tour' on October 19, 2009 in Gansbaai, South Africa. The lure, usually a tuna head, is attached to a buoy and thrown into the water in front of the cage with the divers. The waters off Gansbaai are the best place in the world to see Great White Sharks, due to the abundance of prey such as seals and penguins which live and breed on Dyer Island, which lies 8km from the mainland. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 19: A Great White Shark is attracted by a lure on the 'Shark Lady Adventure Tour' on October 19, 2009 in Gansbaai, South Africa. The lure, usually a tuna head, is attached to a buoy and thrown into the water in front of the cage with the divers. The waters off Gansbaai are the best place in the world to see Great White Sharks, due to the abundance of prey such as seals and penguins which live and breed on Dyer Island, which lies 8km from the mainland. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Swimmers were forced out of the water by beach patrol in North Myrtle Beach after a “healthy size” shark was seen close to the shore, WMBF reports.
The shark was spotted about 15 yards from the Avista Resort, according to North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson Pat Dowling.
The shark swam toward the shore and into the second offshore breakers while chasing fish. At about 15 yards offshore, it turned around and went back out to sea.
The shark has not been seen since.
33.816006
-78.680016