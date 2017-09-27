× Swimmers forced out of water after shark seen 15 yards offshore in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Swimmers were forced out of the water by beach patrol in North Myrtle Beach after a “healthy size” shark was seen close to the shore, WMBF reports.

The shark was spotted about 15 yards from the Avista Resort, according to North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson Pat Dowling.

The shark swam toward the shore and into the second offshore breakers while chasing fish. At about 15 yards offshore, it turned around and went back out to sea.

The shark has not been seen since.