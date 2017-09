BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Shots were fired Wednesday night at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs.

The scene has been secured, suspects are in custody and there were no injuries reported, according to the university.

Officials earlier sent an alert to “remain sheltered” while they were looking for the shooter.

Tonight there were shots fired on campus. No reported injuries; suspects are in custody. Scene is secure & law enforcement is investigating. — Gardner-Webb (@gardnerwebb) September 27, 2017