Police officers reprimanded after photo shows them kneeling on duty

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers will be reprimanded after a viral photo shows them kneeling with a well-known activist in support of the NFL protests.

Activist Aleta Clark posted a photo on Instagram Sunday of the cops kneeling with her — all three holding their fists in the air.

“That Moment when you walk into the police station and ask the Men of Color are they Against Police Brutality and Racism & they say Yes… then you ask them if they support Colin Kaepernick… and they also say yes… then you ask them to Kneel.!”

That Moment when you walk into the police station and ask the Men of Color are they Against Police Brutality and Racism & they say Yes… then you ask them if they support Colin Kapernick… and they also say yes… then you ask them to Kneel.! ✊🏿👏🏿 #ColinKaepernick #WeSupportYou A post shared by Aleta (@englewoodbarbie) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

According to WGN, the officers will be reprimanded for violating the department’s code of conduct, which prohibits officers from participating in a “partisan political campaign or activity.”

“We are aware of the photo, and we will address it in the same way we have handled previous incidents in which officers have made political statements while in uniform, with a reprimand and a reminder of department policies,” said Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

On Sunday, players across the NFL knelt during the national anthem in protest of remarks President Donald Trump made at a rally in Alabama over the weekend.