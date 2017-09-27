× Police looking for suspect in Burlington robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man suspected in the robbery of a Burlington convenience store Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

At about 6:15 a.m., Burlington police went to Dave’s Mini Mart at 506 Chapel Hill Road in reference to a silent hold-up alarm. Responding officers also learned the business was robbed at gunpoint.

Upon arrival, the clerk reported that a man entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded money. He left the store on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.