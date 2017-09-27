Man dies after wife shoots him with pellet gun, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KULPMONT, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania man whose wife allegedly shot him with an air rifle Saturday has died, according to WNEP.

Investigators believe Helena Crosby shot her husband Vincent in the face Saturday at his home in Kulpmont.

The pellet went through Crosby's nose and into his brain.

Helena Crosby told police she fired the pellet gun after he threatened her.

“It was an accident,” Crosby said Wednesday after a court appearance, according to The News-Item. “I love my husband and I’m so sorry for him and his family.”

Her husband's death has been classified as a homicide but it's up to police and the district attorney to decide on possible elevated charges, according to PennLive.

Helena Crosby already faces charges of aggravated and simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and illegal discharge of a firearm.

She's being held on $100,000 bail and is on suicide watch, according to The News-Item.