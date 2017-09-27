‘It: Chapter 2’ to hit theaters in September 2019

It looks like film lovers have another reason to rejoice! New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. announced on Monday the release date for the sequel to “It.”

The sequel, titled “It: Chapter 2,” is expected to hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2019, Fox News reports.

“It” was released on Sept. 8 and is now the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time, accounting for $266.3 million.

Writer Gary Dauberman has signed on for the sequel and director Andres Muschietti is expected to return.

“It,” based on Stephen King’s wildly popular novel of the same name, takes place in the town of Derry. When local children begin disappearing, a group of kids band together to find and attempt to defeat an ancient evil clown named Pennywise.

