Hurricane relief efforts putting strain on local nonprofits

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Multiple hurricanes in recent weeks have caused destruction putting entire communities in need.

The support continues to pour in for those areas impacted by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

However, here locally, some nonprofits are seeing donations dry up.

Allied Churches of Alamance County say they are looking for help on their end.

The nonprofit just kicked off their annual All-In campaign. It is a donation based effort that allied churches heavily relies on to keep its services going.

“When it comes down to keeping the lights on and keeping the phone bill paid, you know and our kitchen. We have a commercial kitchen,” said Caitlin Vatikiotis-Bateson, with Allied Churches.

However, this year they had to lower their fundraiser goal to $75,000.

“With all of those natural disasters [and] with helping, it takes a lot of labor hours. So that's not written in our normal day-to-day budget,” Vatikiotis-Bateson said.

With hurricanes slamming into both Houston and Florida, along with the Caribbean islands, in recent weeks, the support going towards helping people there has put a strain on Allied Churches both financially and in its food pantry.

“Our resources have been hit harder this year than they have in the past and so I think being on track is actually not going to be enough,” Vatikiotis-Bateson said.

The same is true for Blessed Table Food Pantry in Greensboro.

“We've been doing it for 15 years and this is the toughest season we have ever had in the 15 years,” said Ed Lemons, co-founder of Blessed Table Food Pantry.

Lemons says donations that would normally come in this time of year just haven't. It has now forced the organization to spend money he says they don't have.

“It hurts me to see someone come in with children and we can't give them what they really need. We have to cut back on what we are giving out,” Lemons said.

If you are interested in donating to both nonprofits you can head to Allied Churches’ website and you can call Blessed Table Pantry at (336) 312-4172.