Fun, fall-themed recipes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s harvest time and that means the great tastes of fall. Chef Jay Pierce from The Traveled Farmer in Greensboro shared a few recipes you should try this season.

Autumn Pasta

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp of brown butter
  • 1/3 cup of butternut squash
  • 1/3 cup of sweet corn kernels
  • 2 ounces cooked linguine cooked
  • 1 fl ounce of caesar vinegar
  • ½ tsp of salt & pepper
  • 1 Tbsp of grated pecorino Romano
  • ¼ cup of fried mushrooms

Directions:

  • Heat brown butter in a skillet
  • Sauté butternut squash and corn, add cooked pasta and deglaze with Caesar
  • Season with salt and pepper
  • Twist pasta onto a plate
  • Garnish with cheese and mushrooms

Succotash

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup of canola oil
  • 4 butternut squash
  • 2 field peas
  • 2 sweet corn
  • 2 tbsp of fresh thyme
  • 1 tsp of gochugaru
  • 1 tbsp of Kosher salt
  • 2 cup of vegetable stock

Directions:

  • Heat oil in skillet and saute butternut squash for 2 minutes
  • Add peas and cook 3-4 minutes
  • Add corn, thyme and salt and pepper and vegetable stock before bringing to a simmer
  • Cool immediately

Sweet Potato Pie

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups of roasted sweet potatoes
  • 1 cup of heavy cream
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 cup of brown sugar
  • 1 tsp of cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg
  • 1/4 cup of krupnikas liqueur
  • 1/2 tsp of allspice
  • 1/2 tsp of ground Szechuan peppercorn

Directions:

  • Combine all ingredients until well-blended and pour into a parchment lined half pan
  • Bake in an oven at 400  degrees for 10 minutes or until the toothpick inserted in center comes out clean
  • Cool on a rack before storing in cooler