Fun, fall-themed recipes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s harvest time and that means the great tastes of fall. Chef Jay Pierce from The Traveled Farmer in Greensboro shared a few recipes you should try this season.
Autumn Pasta
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp of brown butter
- 1/3 cup of butternut squash
- 1/3 cup of sweet corn kernels
- 2 ounces cooked linguine cooked
- 1 fl ounce of caesar vinegar
- ½ tsp of salt & pepper
- 1 Tbsp of grated pecorino Romano
- ¼ cup of fried mushrooms
Directions:
- Heat brown butter in a skillet
- Sauté butternut squash and corn, add cooked pasta and deglaze with Caesar
- Season with salt and pepper
- Twist pasta onto a plate
- Garnish with cheese and mushrooms
Succotash
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup of canola oil
- 4 butternut squash
- 2 field peas
- 2 sweet corn
- 2 tbsp of fresh thyme
- 1 tsp of gochugaru
- 1 tbsp of Kosher salt
- 2 cup of vegetable stock
Directions:
- Heat oil in skillet and saute butternut squash for 2 minutes
- Add peas and cook 3-4 minutes
- Add corn, thyme and salt and pepper and vegetable stock before bringing to a simmer
- Cool immediately
Sweet Potato Pie
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups of roasted sweet potatoes
- 1 cup of heavy cream
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup of brown sugar
- 1 tsp of cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg
- 1/4 cup of krupnikas liqueur
- 1/2 tsp of allspice
- 1/2 tsp of ground Szechuan peppercorn
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients until well-blended and pour into a parchment lined half pan
- Bake in an oven at 400 degrees for 10 minutes or until the toothpick inserted in center comes out clean
- Cool on a rack before storing in cooler
