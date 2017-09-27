Fun, fall-themed recipes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s harvest time and that means the great tastes of fall. Chef Jay Pierce from The Traveled Farmer in Greensboro shared a few recipes you should try this season.

Autumn Pasta

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of brown butter

1/3 cup of butternut squash

1/3 cup of sweet corn kernels

2 ounces cooked linguine cooked

1 fl ounce of caesar vinegar

½ tsp of salt & pepper

1 Tbsp of grated pecorino Romano

¼ cup of fried mushrooms

Directions:

Heat brown butter in a skillet

Sauté butternut squash and corn, add cooked pasta and deglaze with Caesar

Season with salt and pepper

Twist pasta onto a plate

Garnish with cheese and mushrooms

Succotash

Ingredients:

¼ cup of canola oil

4 butternut squash

2 field peas

2 sweet corn

2 tbsp of fresh thyme

1 tsp of gochugaru

1 tbsp of Kosher salt

2 cup of vegetable stock

Directions:

Heat oil in skillet and saute butternut squash for 2 minutes

Add peas and cook 3-4 minutes

Add corn, thyme and salt and pepper and vegetable stock before bringing to a simmer

Cool immediately

Sweet Potato Pie

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups of roasted sweet potatoes

1 cup of heavy cream

3 eggs

1 cup of brown sugar

1 tsp of cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg

1/4 cup of krupnikas liqueur

1/2 tsp of allspice

1/2 tsp of ground Szechuan peppercorn

Directions:

Combine all ingredients until well-blended and pour into a parchment lined half pan

Bake in an oven at 400 degrees for 10 minutes or until the toothpick inserted in center comes out clean

Cool on a rack before storing in cooler