Browns Summit man finds horse shot to death in creek

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — A Browns Summit man is looking for answers after he found his 23-year-old horse shot to death in a creek on a property near his.

John Wilson has had Kabir, a grey Arabian, since the horse was a foal. Last week, Kabir went missing and Wilson filed a missing horse report.

When investigators went to Wilson’s property to file the report, they found nothing to suggest the horse had been stolen. Concerned, Wilson and several friends spent four days searching the area.

On Monday, he found Kabir dead in a nearby creek. He says the horse had been killed by a single gunshot wound.

Wilson has since been in touch with the people who own the property, and they’re working together to try and figure out who was on the property and who shot the horse.

Wilson believes Kabir was shot on purpose and wants the person who did it to turn themselves in.