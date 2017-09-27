3 sentenced after guns stolen from Lexington business

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three men were sentenced on Tuesday for the theft of firearms from a registered firearm dealer, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Anthony Derek Steele, 25, of Salisbury, was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and restitution in excess of $15,000.

On May 11, Steele pleaded guilty to stealing guns from Mimi’s Mini Mart in Lexington on Dec. 7, 2016.

Authorities determined 18 firearms were stolen from the business and further investigation led to the arrest of Steele and three others believed to be involved in the burglary.

Shemar Marquise Anderson, 21, Jalen Caldwell Hairston, 20, and Marcus Davonta McIntosh, 22, all of Lexington, have all three pleaded guilty in the thefts, the release said.

Anderson and Hairston were also sentenced yesterday and McIntosh is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 2 in Greensboro.