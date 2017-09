× 3 dead after scaffolding collapses at Florida television tower

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Three people are dead after scaffolding at a television tower collapsed in Florida on Wednesday, WPLG reports.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue came to the scene at 501 NW 207th St. in Miami Gardens at about 4 p.m.

The collapse killed three crew members hired by WSVN to work on the tower, according to WSVN.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the crew fell about 300 to 400 feet.

The deceased have not been identified.