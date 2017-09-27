11-week-old Archdale girl has died after possible child abuse

ARCHDALE, N.C. — An 11-week-old girl at the center of a possible child abuse investigation has died, according to a news release from Archdale police.

On Saturday, Wake Forest medical personnel contacted the Archdale Police Department in reference to a little girl who had been received as a patient. Crews say she suffered injuries consistent with child abuse.

The mother of the infant, who didn’t want to be identified, told FOX8 Monday it had been a tough couple of days since her daughter was admitted this past weekend.

She says her daughter was in her father’s care before she was rushed to the hospital.

“He went to the neighbors and the neighbors say that she was lifeless when she got there. When he knocked on the door, she was pretty much dead and that they had to give her CPR and she was gasping for air,” the mother explained.

She says that the neighbors then called 911. She believes the father shook the child.

Archdale police said in the release Wednesday the investigation remains active. No charges have been filed.