‘We’ll leave you in a trail of tears’: Myrtle Beach high school banner causes controversy

MYRTLE BEACH, N.C. — A Myrtle Beach high school’s homecoming banner is causing quite the stir online.

The Carolina Forest High School Panthers will play the Socastee High School Braves Friday night, WBTW reports. To promote the game, a group of students created the banner — complete with a time, date, location and controversial statement.

The banner reads, “We’ll leave you in a trail of tears!!!” The Socastee High School mascot is the Braves and depicts a Native American.

“The trail of tears is the genocide of an entire race of people, Native Americans,” said parent Ody Perez. “Removing them from their homelands and taking it from them, that’s not something you use as a theme for your school, for your homecoming.”

The school district has since released a statement on the incident:

We regret the banner was created, but the incident was addressed on Saturday and it was removed at that time from the cafeteria. We have also addressed the situation and are confident that the persons responsible for the banner at no time intended for it to be offensive. The student body at Carolina Forest High School (CFHS) is extremely diverse and comes from many different religious and ethnic backgrounds. Teenagers, as well as adults, act sometimes without first thinking about how their actions may impact others. CFHS is an educational institution and will use this situation as a learning opportunity. At no time would the administration want a student or staff member to feel as if he/she is in an intolerant environment. Again, we want everyone to know the situation has been addressed and the banner has been removed from the cafeteria. The District welcomes visitors to our schools to experience the learning and working environment that is created each day for our students and staff.