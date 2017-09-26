Video shows aftermath of shooting investigated by Winston-Salem police gang unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Video obtained by FOX8 shows the bloody aftermath of a drive-by shooting now being investigated by the Winston-Salem Police Department Gang Unit.

Officers say they were first dispatched to the corner of Anderson Drive and South Main Street for a shooting at 4:18 p.m. Monday. They say the victim, 25-year-old Michael Sosa, was sitting in his vehicle in his driveway when the occupants of a red car shot at him one time. Investigators say Sosa told them he returned fire at the vehicle before it fled the scene.

Sosa was not injured.

At the same time, officers were called to Wright Street, also for a shooting. There, they located 18-year-old Irvin Ruiz, who had been shot in the chest. Officers say Ruiz was an occupant in the red car involved in the initial drive-by.

The video shows officers rushing to Ruiz’s aid, before he was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where officers say he is in critical but stable condition.

“At least over the last couple of years, instances like this [are] not something that’s new,” said Rev. C. Anthony Jones Jr., of United Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, located across the street from where Ruiz was located.

About five hours later, at 9:32 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Pitts Street in reference to a discharging firearms call. There, they located the vehicle involved, a green Ford SUV, adding that the vehicle was occupied by seven males and females. One of the passengers inside was identified as 19-year-old Jose Agustiniano.

Police say Agustiniano told them he was shot in the arm at the corner of Anderson Drive and South Main Street. It was determined that he was another passenger in the red car involved in the drive-by.

“We need to be more interactive, we need to have more conversations, we need to be about the streets a lot more,” were lessons Jones said he learned in the wake of the shooting. “Even though I was aware that we had a lot of gangs here, and the fact that we have an actual gang unit with our police department, it never really hits home until it actually happens in your home.”

Police say they located three firearms in the SUV. All the occupants were arrested and the gang unit was notified to respond and assist.

“The police department is doing a wonderful job as far as trying to combat gang violence. But, what has to happen is that there needs to be something done in our schools; at every school, at every level,” Jones said. “Some kind of imitative that actually goes directly into the classrooms, and actually talks to kids about gang violence, and about violence and about gun violence in particular.”

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges will be forthcoming.