Lawndale Drive in Greensboro reopens after gas leak

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Lawndale Drive in Greensboro is closed following an underground gas leak, according to Greensboro police.

The leak closed both northbound lanes of Lawndale Drive between Cottage Place and Regents Park Lane.

Greensboro police posted about the leak on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Both northbound lanes of Lawndale Dr. between Cottage Pl. and Regents Park Lane are closed due to an underground gas leak. — GSO Police Dept. (@GSO_Police) September 26, 2017

No injuries have been reported. Additional details are unknown.