× UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen, brother of Carolina Panthers player Greg Olsen, will plead not guilty to rape charges

Former UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen — the younger brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen — will plead “100 percent not guilty” on Thursday to charges that he raped and punched his girlfriend, his lawyer told the Charlotte Observer.

Olsen was charged in February for the suspected attack on a female in an off-campus apartment. The grand jury handed up indictments on three counts of second-degree forcible rape, two counts of assault on a female and one count of second-degree forcible sexual offense.

Prosecutors said Olsen texted a woman and threatened to kill her. They said he raped her, punched her in the face and also threatened to kill himself, wrapping a phone charger around his neck.

The accuser called the police and was treated for injuries at a hospital. The report said she had bruises and scratches.

The 22-year-old Olsen is scheduled to enter pleas Thursday morning in the Mecklenburg County courthouse.