In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Apple's decision to put Google as Siri's default search, Target's minimum wage hike and more.
Siri to switch to Google
-
Estimated cost of Hurricane Harvey
-
Facebook’s ‘Safety Check’ feature is here to stay
-
Will the Internet be able to handle the eclipse?
-
NC a top state to do business
-
iPhone 8 lands in stores Friday
-
-
Equifax email scam makes its way around the internet
-
Gun stocks soar over export plan
-
Equifax executives leaving amid controversy
-
Target to hire 100,000 part-time seasonal workers
-
Apple releases information about new iPhone
-
-
NC’s solar growth ranking
-
Lowe’s hiring to help with Harvey
-
Hurricane Irma’s potential impact on health care