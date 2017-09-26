Scotty McCreery proposes to longtime girlfriend

Gabi caught the bouquet 😳😍 Great night in NY! #melissacaughttheboucher A post shared by Scotty McCreery Official (@scottymccreery) on Jul 29, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

Country music star and North Carolina native Scotty McCreery has proposed to his longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal.

McCreery popped the question in the North Carolina mountains near Grandfather mountain, one of the couple’s favorite places, according to a post on the singer’s website.

“I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,” McCreery said. “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”

The couple met in kindergarten in Garner.