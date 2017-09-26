Rapper wants to launch satellites into space to prove the Earth is flat once and for all

Last year, rapper B.o.B. used Twitter to jump on the “flat Earth” bandwagon, and it looks like he’s been riding it ever since.

The “Nothin’ on You” star, whose real name is Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., has started a GoFundMe campaign to find Earth’s curve and see if our planet is actually round (and not a flat disc hanging in space as flat Earthers typically believe).

Earth’s curve is a big contention for flat Earthers, who argue that if the earth was round, the “curve” would be more visible to the earthbound human eye.

B.o.B.’s campaign says the plan is to “launch multiple satellites into space” in order to observe, and try to disprove, what centuries of science and technology have already confirmed. All he needs is a small investment of $200,000 (and launch approval, of course).

He’s titled his mission “Show BoB The Curve.” By Tuesday morning it had racked up over $1,700 and 894 shares on Facebook.

“I’m starting this GoFundMe because I would like to send one, if not multiple satellites, as far into space as I can, or into orbit as I can, to find the curve,” he said in a video on the page.

“I’m looking for the curve,” he said.

Over the last few years, the works of Aristotle and Galileo have come up against armchair astronomers who believe, like really believe, the Earth is flat.

And endorsements by big-name celebrities like Kyrie Irving, Tila Tequila and Sammy Watkins keep nudging flat Earthers out of the shadows.

Between their Facebook and Twitter accounts, the Flat Earth Society has over 100,000 followers — though a good portion of them appear to be there to poke fun at the whole thing.

Some people on the GoFundMe did the same.

“I’m making a donation just so I can see you humiliate yourself. I think Bill Nye and Neil deGrasse Tyson should follow my lead as well,” one person who donated $10 wrote.

“Here’s $5 to prove yourself wrong,” another one wrote.

Other people on the page were more supportive of the rapper’s mission.

“Let’s prove once and for all that the government has been lying to us,” said one person who donated $5.

“When/if you do make sure you let me know,” another person who donated $20 said. “I’ve been trying to tell folks that there is no curve, therefore the Earth is not a globe.”