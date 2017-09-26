Potential unexploded ordnance washes up on NC beach

AVON, N.C. — Officials say two different pieces of World War II-era ordnance have washed up on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, according to WTVD.

The National Park Service said possible unexploded ordnance was found on a beach on Monday near Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s beach access ramp 34 in Avon.

An explosive ordnance disposal unit from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point was heading to the scene to remove the device.

The park service said it’s the third time unexploded ordnance has washed ashore this year.

WITN reports Currituck County Emergency Management said another item was found Monday morning on Whale Head Beach. Currituck County Sheriff’s Lt. Jason Banks said the Cherry Point unit determined it was a training mine, and because it wasn’t live, there was no danger to the public.