Portion of Jonestown Road in Winston-Salem closed after gas line cut

Posted 3:52 pm, September 26, 2017, by , Updated at 04:17PM, September 26, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A portion of Jonestown Road will be closed all evening Tuesday, according to a tweet by the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Jonestown Road was closed from Stratford Road to Lockwood Drive after a natural gas line was cut.

Piedmont Natural Gas crews are on the scene.

Winston-Salem Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Compton said a city crew was digging to install a water meter when the gas line was cut.

Piedmont Natural Gas officials said they need a specialized crew from Charlotte to make the repair and repairs are expected to last most if not all of the night.