Portion of Jonestown Road in Winston-Salem closed after gas line cut
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A portion of Jonestown Road will be closed all evening Tuesday, according to a tweet by the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
Jonestown Road was closed from Stratford Road to Lockwood Drive after a natural gas line was cut.
Piedmont Natural Gas crews are on the scene.
Winston-Salem Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Compton said a city crew was digging to install a water meter when the gas line was cut.
Piedmont Natural Gas officials said they need a specialized crew from Charlotte to make the repair and repairs are expected to last most if not all of the night.
36.099860 -80.244216