× Portion of Jonestown Road in Winston-Salem closed after gas line cut

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A portion of Jonestown Road will be closed all evening Tuesday, according to a tweet by the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Jonestown Road was closed from Stratford Road to Lockwood Drive after a natural gas line was cut.

Piedmont Natural Gas crews are on the scene.

Winston-Salem Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Compton said a city crew was digging to install a water meter when the gas line was cut.

Piedmont Natural Gas officials said they need a specialized crew from Charlotte to make the repair and repairs are expected to last most if not all of the night.

Natural gas line has been cut on Jonestown Rd. Jonestown Rd is closed from Stratford Rd to Lockwood Dr. #wsfire .146 pic.twitter.com/dBYyI7HcJG — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) September 26, 2017

Piedmont Natural Gas crews have arrived on scene. Jonestown Rd will remain closed all evening. #wsfire .146 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) September 26, 2017