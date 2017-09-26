Police investigating shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating three shooting calls in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a press release.

At about 4:20 p.m., officers went to the corner of Anderson Drive and South Main Street in reference to a shooting. Police learned that 25-year-old Michael Sosa was sitting in his vehicle in his driveway when a passing car shot at him. He returned fired and the vehicle fled the scene.

Sosa was not injured.

Around the same time, officers were dispatched to Wright Street and Patria Street in connection to another shooting. Arriving officers found Irvin Ruiz lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to the release, Ruiz was an occupant in the drive-by vehicle. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He is in critical but stable condition.

At about 9:30 p.m., Winston-Salem police went to the 500 block of Pitts Street for a discharging firearms call. Upon arrival, officers found an SUV occupied by seven people. One of the passengers, identified as Jose Agustiniano, said he was a passenger in the suspected drive-by vehicle and had been shot in the arm.

He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.