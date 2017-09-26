NC substitute teacher accused of telling student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina substitute teacher was recorded on video telling a student to go back to where he speaks Spanish.

In the nine-second video, students could be heard gasping at what their substitute teacher at South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte said Monday morning to a Spanish-speaking student, WSOC reports.

“Go back where you speak Spanish if you don’t want to speak English,” the substitute teacher is heard saying.

When the student he was speaking to asked if he was being racist, the substitute replied, “I’m racist, right.”

Before school dismissed for the day, videos of the exchange had spread through social media to students outside the class.

“For a teacher to just put a student down like that in school where you’re supposed to feel safe, it’s just not correct,” said senior Edwin Alarcon.

School officials said the district is looking into the incident and that “CMS is committed to providing a safe, social and emotional environment for learning at all schools for all students and staff.”

South Meck principal Maureen Furr notified all parents of what she called a substitute’s verbal exchange with a student. She assured parents that the substitute teacher will no longer be working at the school.

The teacher has not been identified because he is not accused of breaking any laws. Students said he had been a sub for years and had never said anything like that before.