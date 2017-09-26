× Maria downgraded to a tropical storm, warnings remain in effect for NC coast

Hurricane Maria is now Tropical Storm Maria, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. Tuesday advisory.

The storm is located about 160 miles east southeast of Cape Hatteras with 70 mph maximum sustained winds.

A Storm Surge Warning remains in effect for areas from Ocracoke Inlet to Cape Hatteras.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Bogue Inlet to the North Carolina-Virginia border as well as Albemarle and Pamlico sounds.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline in the indicated locations.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

For the latest on Maria, follow our live blog.