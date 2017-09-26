× Man injured after dump truck runs over occupied portable toilet at airport

KENNER, La. – A Louisiana man is in intensive care after a dump truck backed over an occupied portable toilet at the new Louis Armstrong Airport terminal construction site this morning.

Kenner Police Lt. Brian McGregor said the accident happened about 10:40 a.m., when an employee of Kolb Grading was driving a dump truck and backed over an occupied portable toilet.

The person who was in the portable toilet is a 27-year-old Harvey man who is employed by Metro Temporary Service, according to WGNO.

He was taken to University Hospital with multiple fractures to his pelvis, a collapsed right lung and possible internal bleeding.

He has been placed in ICU for observation and is expected to have surgery Friday morning.

McGregor said he’s expected to make “some sort of recovery.”