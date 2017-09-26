Man faces additional charges in fatal Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man involved in a fatal two-vehicle wreck is facing additional charges, according to Highway Patrol.

Jeffrey Simmons, 41, was already facing a DWI charge and is also now charged with aggravated felony death by motor vehicle and aggravated felony serious injury by motor vehicle.

Authorities were called to the crash near the intersection of Riverside and Bennett roads shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers say Jeffrey Simmons was driving a 2001 Volkswagen sedan and traveled left of center, hitting a 1959 Ford truck — which was made without seat belts — driven by 21-year-old Dustin Simmons.

Dustin Simmons was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

Joseph Kidd, who was a passenger in Jeffrey Simmons’ vehicle, was also injured in the crash.