Former North Carolina A&T student charged with sexual battery of current student

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former North Carolina A&T student faces charges of secret peeping and sexual battery on a current student.

Arrest warrants show the incident happened on April 4 at Cooper Hall. The secret peeping and video recording happened “while the person was taking a shower” and the sexual battery occurred while the victim was sleeping.

Cooper Hall is an all-male dormitory.

The search warrant also says the victim and suspect “had been living in the same room since Aug. 14, 2016, through April 5, 2017.

Karl Gregory Weir is charged with secret peeping with a photographic device and sexual battery. Weir’s student status was removed in June, according to school officials.

He has a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Tuesday.