Man charged in Greensboro double homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been charged in the killing of two people earlier this month, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Chinh Tiet Nguyen, 29, of Greensboro, was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police went to a home in the 2000 block of Cedar Fork Drive at about 4:05 a.m. on Sept. 12 and found 32-year-old Ricky Phayaxay, of Greensboro, and 42-year-old Kimberly Woods, of Burlington, deceased.

An autopsy confirmed both victims died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Nguyen was taken into custody on a federal probation violation in the early morning hours of Sept. 13. At the time, Nguyen was on federal probation for weapons charges.

Nguyen is currently being held in the custody of the Guilford County jail with no bond.