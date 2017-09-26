Louisiana man accused of using stun gun on 7-year-old boy

KENNER, La. — A 19-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested for using a stun gun on a 7-year-old, according to police.

The incident happened Friday on Acorn Street in Kenner, according to police.

When the victim’s mother later noticed blisters and burn marks on her son’s back, she asked him what happened. Her son said he was playing outside when Kevin Alexis came came out of his house with a stun gun and started chasing the neighborhood kids, according to police.

As the boy tried to run away, Alexis caught up with him and placed the metal prongs of the stun gun on the child’s back, shocking him enough to cause minor burns and discolored skin, police said.

Alexis told police he was “playing around” with neighborhood children and admitted to using the stun gun to scare them.

Alexis was booked on charges of second-degree battery and cruelty to a juvenile. His bond is $50,000.