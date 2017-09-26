Lexington man accused of assaulting 13-year-old girl

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man is accused of assaulting a 13-year-old girl, according to a press release.

On Monday, Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported assault in the 1700 block of Greensboro St. Ext. in reference to an assault. Following an investigation, deputies learned that Norman Glenn Asbury had assaulted the young girl.

He was arrested and charged with assault on a female.

Asbury is behind bars on a $3,500 secured bond. He has an Oct. 24 court date.