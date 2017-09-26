Groom saves drowning boy during wedding photo shoot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBRIDGE, Canada -- A Canadian man taking photos during a wedding shoot stepped in and rescued a little boy from drowning.

Clayton and Brittany Cook had just tied the knot the day before and were taking photos on Saturday on a park bridge in Cambridge when the groom noticed a boy in distress, according to CTV News.

Without a second thought, Clayton jumped into the water and saved the child.

“His face was underwater and he was fighting, like he was really fighting,” Clayton said. “Luckily, he was only a little guy…and I honestly just sort of hopped him up."

The wedding photographer, Darren Hatt, was able to capture the entire rescue. He posted several of the photos on Facebook.

They show Clayton Cook in the nearly waist-high water pulling the boy onto dry land.