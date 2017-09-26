Family of victim in Greensboro double homicide speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A Greensboro man is facing two counts of first-degree murder for a double shooting earlier this month.

On Tuesday, police charged 29-year-old Chinh Tiet Nguyen for allegedly shooting and killing 32-year-old Ricky Phayaxay, of Greensboro, and 42-year-old Kimberly Woods, of Burlington, on Sept. 12.

Police found the victims in a home on Cedar Fork Drive.

“She was my angel,” said Amy Collins, cousin of Kimberly Woods. “I will never be the same without her here.”

Collins says the past two weeks without Woods has been surreal.

“I'm still in shock about the mere fact that she's gone,” she said. “That I will never see her again.”

Along with the pain, Collins says, were a lot of unanswered questions about who did it.

“You're hurting so bad and you're trying to figure out why you lost someone this way, then you're trying to figure out in your mind who would do something like this,” she said.

Collins says the two victims were friends.

Police believe the victims also knew the suspect but have not said what led to the shooting.

Family members say the charges have brought them peace of mind.

“I'm so glad we got justice,” said Woods’ aunt Tamara Taylor. “I was worried about it at first, but I'm so glad we did. I think she can rest now.”

However, they say it will never bring back the person who meant so much to them.

“It's just a void that we'll never be able to fill,” Collins said.

Nguyen is currently being held in Guilford County jail with no bond.