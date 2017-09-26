Don’t fall for this Netflix email scam

The latest online scam phishing for people’s bank account information is targeting Netflix customers.

In scam emails that are designed to look like they’re coming from Netflix, customers are told there has been a billing error and their payment details need to be updated.

The email sometimes asks for updated information to be sent in an email, or can also contain a link to a fake website that asks users to enter their banking details.

If you receive an email like this, DO NOT CLICK the link without making sure it’s a legitimate email from Netflix or any other company.

If you need to check whether there are any issues with your Netflix account, it’s best to log in to their website directly and check your account that way.

According to Netflix, the company will never ask for personal or payment information of any type to be sent over email. The company does send out emails regarding users’ accounts, however, and advises customers to check any links before visiting them.

Here’s the official Netflix statement regarding phishing attempts: