Disney maid accused of leaving 2-year-old girl in hot car while asking time off

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. -- A Walt Disney World resort employee is accused of leaving a 2-year-old girl in her car while she went inside to get her manager's approval to take time off to care for the toddler, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Myriam Lubincadet was caring for the 2-year-old while the child's mother was in labor. She is a cousin of the child's father, the newspaper reports.

Lubincadet apparently left the child in the parking lot of Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at about 12:15 p.m. The car wasn't running, but its windows were partially rolled down.

When an employee found the girl around 1:05 p.m., she was "crying and sweating profusely." Her temperature was 97.1 degrees and her car seat was 113.5 degrees.

The 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Lubincadeb was arrested and charged with child neglect. She has since bonded out of jail.