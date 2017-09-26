Deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ person in Browns Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deputies are searching Tuesday morning for an "armed and dangerous" person on the run in the Browns Summit area of Guilford County, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The incident started as a robbery in Greensboro Monday night, and led to a carjacking and chase overnight. The suspect, who fled into some woods, shot at deputies at one point. The car was stolen from a parking lot on Grovecrest Way in Greensboro.

The Sheriff's Office has issued a phone alert asking residents to be on the lookout.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees something or someone suspicious to call 911 immediately.

An area in Browns Summit has been blocked off as Guilford County Sheriff's Department searches for an armed and dangerous man. pic.twitter.com/2PgPygFQ26 — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) September 26, 2017